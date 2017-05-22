May 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group has hired Gavin Chappell as head of loan syndications for Australia. -IFR

SCHRODERS PLC

The London-based asset management firm said on Monday it has appointed UBS Wealth Management executive Daniel Imhof to the newly-created role of head of global sales.

ASSURANT INC

The New York-based risk management firm said on Monday it appointed Colin Kersley as a non-executive director to the Board of UK Assurant Group Limited, which heads its European operation.

GATEHOUSE BANK PLC

The London-based unit of Gatehouse Financial Group said it hired Charles Haresnape as chief executive, effective May 8.

SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP

Japan's largest asset manager said Managing Executive Officer Yoshio Hishida will lead the global business development of the trust's asset management business as part of his expanded role. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)