3 months ago
MOVES- Credit Suisse, Allianz Global
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 7:47 PM / 3 months ago

MOVES- Credit Suisse, Allianz Global

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Swiss bank has hired Mike Di Iorio from Barclays as head of equities for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as it seeks to beef up the business with new hires, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

ALLIANZ GLOBAL CORPORATE & SPECIALTY

Allianz Group Ltd's specialist corporate insurer named Mike Hansen as global head of aviation, effective immediately.

Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru

