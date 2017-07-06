July 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CARNEGIE DENMARK

Carnegie's Danish unit said it had hired Deloitte's managing partner for corporate finance, Johannes Vasehus Sorensen, to co-head its Danish investment banking operation.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit has appointed Adeline de Metz and Raphael Barisaac as global co-heads of trade finance in its corporate and investment bank.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

RBC Investor & Treasury Services, a unit of the Royal Bank of Canada, named Hong Paterson to lead its investor and treasury services business in Singapore.

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB

Asa Samuelsson has been appointed head of loan syndications at SEB, replacing loan market veteran Michael Dicks who has taken up a new role at the bank, the company said.

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC

Willis Re, the reinsurance business of Willis Towers Watson Plc, named James Kent chief executive, succeeding John Cavanagh.

BARCLAYS PLC

Barclays has named Richard Haworth as CEO of its Americas business, following the appointment of Joe McGrath as global head of banking.-IFR

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP

BlueBay Asset Management LLP said it hired Zhenbo Hou to the research team of its emerging markets franchise.

WEATHERBYS

Privately held bank Weatherbys said Quentin Marshall, deputy head of private banking, will replace Adrian Crichton as the head of the unit.

FRP ADVISORY LLP

UK-based FRP Advisory LLP said it promoted two of its executives as directors to beef up its North of England operations. (Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)