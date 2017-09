July 16 (Reuters) - Maybank Kim Eng Securities appointed Harmeet Singh Bedi as chief executive of Singapore.

Bedi will lead the overall development of Maybank Kim Eng’s investment banking business in Singapore, the company said.

Bedi, who has more than 20 years of Asian banking experience, joins Maybank from UBS AG where he was managing director and head of corporate finance and M&A for Southeast Asia.