July 15 (Reuters) - Life insurance company Metlife Inc said it appointed Jo Elphick head of employee benefits marketing to assist in the growth of its UK employee benefits business.

Elphick joins from insurance company Unum Group, where she was head of communications.

Elphick will work with Claire Oldstein, who is the head of marketing for Western Europe, and Tom Gaynor, the employee benefits director of Metlife UK.