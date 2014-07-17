MOVES-UK brokerage Peel Hunt appoints two senior executives

July 17 (Reuters) - UK-based brokerage Peel Hunt appointed Kathy Boate as head of retail capital markets (RCM) and Indy Bhattacharrya as head of UK IPO origination.

Boate was previously head of investor access at investment research firm Edison. In her new role, she will oversee Peel Hunt’s RCM division, which provides strategic advice to corporations on how best to structure, market and distribute primary shares to the UK retail community, Peel Hunt said.

Bhattacharrya joins from Credit Suisse where he spent the past 10 years leading a number of equity raises and, for a period, managing the financial service company’s Asian Syndicate Desk in Hong Kong, Peel Hunt said.

In his new role, Bhattacharrya will oversee the UK IPO origination team, which is responsible for identifying and building relationships with potential IPO candidates, the company said.