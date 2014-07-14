FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-RBC's Investor & Treasury Services appoints James Rausch
July 14, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-RBC's Investor & Treasury Services appoints James Rausch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - RBC Investor & Treasury Services, part of Canada’s Royal Bank of Canada, said it appointed James Rausch as head, banks, brokers, and exchanges for transaction banking.

Rausch, based in Toronto, will be responsible for relationship management, sales development, and product management for the three segments.

He joins the Investor & Treasury Services Operating Committee, and will report to Chief Operating Officer Chris Seip.

Rausch has over 25 years of experience in financial markets. He has worked with Powerex, Infoware Software, the Toronto Stock Exchange, and Toronto Dominion Bank. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)

