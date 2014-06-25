FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- RBC Capital adds new members to European rates trading team
June 25, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES- RBC Capital adds new members to European rates trading team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - RBC Capital Markets, the corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada, said it appointed Andrew Graham managing director, head of Sterling Rates Trading.

The firm also named Neil Weatherall managing director, head of Sterling Inflation Trading.

Both Graham and Weatherall will be based in London and report to Alastair Hollingdale, head of European Rates Trading.

RBC Capital also said Richard Peter rejoined as a vice president, inflation trading, while Mickael Makowski, previously at Credit Suisse, joined as an associate, inflation trading.

Paddy Owens joins as an associate, cross currency trading, from Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital said. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

