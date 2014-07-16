FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Sniper Capital appoints Robin Duxfield as COO
July 16, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Sniper Capital appoints Robin Duxfield as COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Investment management company Sniper Capital Ltd appointed Robin Duxfield as chief operating officer.

Based in Hong Kong, Duxfield will be responsible for overseeing the firm’s operational requirements, including fund and deal structuring, legal and compliance, and technology, Sniper said.

Duxfield replaces Tony Smith, who has decided to return to the UK after 15 years in Hong Kong, the company said.

Duxfield has close to two decades of experience in group finance and operations. More recently he was COO at hedge fund Altis Partners (Asia).

He will report to Principals Tom Ashworth and Martin Tacon.

