MOVES-Vontobel hires Catherine Salmon as UK client service manager
July 15, 2014 / 10:55 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Vontobel hires Catherine Salmon as UK client service manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Vontobel said it appointed Catherine Salmon as client services manager to support its activities in the United Kingdom.

Salmon will work with Vontobel’s existing UK team to help manage client relationships and increase the company’s presence in the UK institutional market, Vontobel said.

Before joining Vontobel, Salmon worked with investment management firm AllianceBernstein as a senior associate responsible for managing client relationships and providing sales support to large institutional clients

