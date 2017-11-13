FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Wells Fargo Securities, Northern Trust Asset Management, Credit Suisse
Sections
Featured
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Deals
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Reuters TV
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
Business
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2017 / 11:12 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

MOVES-Wells Fargo Securities, Northern Trust Asset Management, Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLS FARGO SECURITIES

The investment banking and capital markets unit of Wells Fargo & Co named John Hudson and Kristin Lesher co-heads of investment banking coverage, effective immediately.

NORTHERN TRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management company appointed Martha Fee as its chief operating officer for Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

CREDIT SUISSE

Nicole Yuen, the bank’s vice chairman of Greater China and head of North Asia equities, is leaving the Swiss bank, according to an internal memo IFR has seen.

Shu Duan has joined the bank as director in the Greater China debt capital markets team.

FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL

Kirsty Mactaggart, Asia Pacific head of equity capital markets and corporate finance at Fidelity International, is leaving the investment firm.

JONES LANG LASALLE INC

Real estate investment manager LaSalle Investment Management appointed Karim Habra as head of continental Europe.

FRP ADVISORY LLP

UK-based business advisory firm promoted Julie Humphrey as director.

RBC INVESTOR & TREASURY SERVICES

The Royal Bank of Canada unit appointed David Brown managing director and head of global client coverage, Australia.

Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.