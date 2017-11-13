MOVES-Wells Fargo Securities, Northern Trust Asset Management, Credit Suisse

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLS FARGO SECURITIES

The investment banking and capital markets unit of Wells Fargo & Co named John Hudson and Kristin Lesher co-heads of investment banking coverage, effective immediately.

NORTHERN TRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management company appointed Martha Fee as its chief operating officer for Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

CREDIT SUISSE

Nicole Yuen, the bank’s vice chairman of Greater China and head of North Asia equities, is leaving the Swiss bank, according to an internal memo IFR has seen.

Shu Duan has joined the bank as director in the Greater China debt capital markets team.

FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL

Kirsty Mactaggart, Asia Pacific head of equity capital markets and corporate finance at Fidelity International, is leaving the investment firm.

JONES LANG LASALLE INC

Real estate investment manager LaSalle Investment Management appointed Karim Habra as head of continental Europe.

FRP ADVISORY LLP

UK-based business advisory firm promoted Julie Humphrey as director.

RBC INVESTOR & TREASURY SERVICES

The Royal Bank of Canada unit appointed David Brown managing director and head of global client coverage, Australia.