Pakistani stocks end lower; rupee firms; o/n rates flat

March 19 (Reuters) - Pakistani stocks ended more than 1.6 percent lower on Monday, led by selling in fertilizer shares from Engro Corporation following reports its new plant has closed, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index fell 1.65 percent, or 219.40 points, to end at 13,077.72 points.

Volume fell to 256 million shares, compared with 426.21 million traded on Friday.

“The closure of Engro’s new plant resulted in selling across the board,” said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.

Engro ended 5 percent lower at 101.27 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended firmer at 90.62/70 to the dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 90.74/78.

The rupee had been supported by remittances from overseas Pakistanis, which rose 23.4 percent to $8.59 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $6.96 billion in the same period last year.

In February, remittances totalled $1.16 billion.

The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in January, dragged down by concerns over higher payments for oil imports and Pakistan’s overall economic health.

There was also concern about Pakistan’s current account deficit, which widened to $2.952 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $194 million over the same period in the previous year.

The current account deficit in February stood at $260 million, compared with a deficit of $98 million in February 2011.

The deficit stood at $364 million in January 2012.

In the money market, overnight rates rose to 11.90 percent, unchanged from Friday’s close, because of tight liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Rebecca Conway and James Jukwey)