Pakistani stocks end flat, rupee weakens; o/n rates fall

KARACHI, March 21 (Reuters) - Pakistani stocks ended almost flat on Wednesday as investors chose to book profits after the index closed more than 1.7 percent higher the previous day, but losses were curtailed as bargain hunters accumulated middle tier shares, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.08 percent, or 10.21 points, lower at 13,293.12 points.

Volume rose to 266 million shares, compared with 247.8 million traded on Tuesday.

“There was some selling from institutions at higher levels but retail investors were actively buying middle tier shares such as Jahangir Siddiqui and TRG Pakistan,” said Shuja Rizvi, a dealer at brokers’ Al-Hoqqani Securities Ltd.

Volume leader Jahangir Siddiqui ended 4.34 percent higher at 18.74 rupees, while TRG Pakistan closed 12.95 percent higher at 4.10 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended weaker at 90.75/79 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 90.70/71 because of an increase in import payments.

The rupee had been supported by remittances from Pakistanis oveeseas, which rose 23.4 percent to $8.59 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $6.96 billion in the same period last year.

In February, remittances totalled $1.16 billion.

The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in January, dragged down by concerns over higher payments for oil imports and Pakistan’s overall economic health.

There was also concern about Pakistan’s current account deficit, which widened to $2.952 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $194 million over the same period in the previous year.

The current account deficit in February was $260 million, compared with a deficit of $98 million in February 2011. The deficit stood at $364 million in January 2012.

In the money market, overnight rates fell to between 9.25 percent and 9.75 percent, compared with the previous day’s close of 11.90 percent.

Dealers said they were awaiting the results of an auction of three-, six- and 12-month treasury bills due later in the day, with the central bank expected to reject all bids for the 12-month paper. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Catherine Evans)