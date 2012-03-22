Pakistani stocks end down; rupee firms

KARACHI, March 22 (Reuters) - Pakistani stocks ended lower in dull trade on Thursday as cautious investors choose to book profits ahead of Friday’s public holiday, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.15 percent, or 19.85 points, lower at 13,273.29 points.

Volume fell to 103 million shares, compared with 266 million traded on Wednesday.

“Due to the long weekend, investors preferred to remain on the sidelines and volume remained confined towards small cap stocks such as JSCL (Jahangir Siddiqui Co Ltd) and ANL (Azgard Nine),” said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.

Volume leader JSCL ended 5.38 percent higher at 19.58 rupees and ANL closed 14.53 percent higher at 7.88 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended firmer at 90.62/70 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 90.75/79 amid a lack of import payments.

The rupee has been supported by remittances from Pakistanis overseas, which rose 23.4 percent to $8.59 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $6.96 billion in the same period last year.

In February, remittances totaled $1.16 billion.

The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in January, dragged down by concerns over higher payments for oil imports and Pakistan’s overall economic health.

There was also concern about Pakistan’s current account deficit, which widened to $2.952 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $194 million over the same period in the previous year.

The current account deficit in February was $260 million, compared with a deficit of $98 million in February 2011. The deficit stood at $364 million in January 2012.

In the money market, overnight rates fell to 9.10 percent compared with the previous day’s close of between 9.25 percent and 9.75 percent amid increased liquidity in the interbank market.

Dealers said there were scheduled inflows of 119 billion rupees and scheduled outflows of 57 billion rupees. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Rebecca Conway; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)