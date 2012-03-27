Pakistanis stocks up; rupee firms; o/n rates flat

KARACHI, March 27 (Reuters) - Pakistani stocks ended more than 1.2 percent higher on Tuesday led by the cement sector, but volume was dull as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines following violence in Karachi, the country’s financial hub, dealers said.

Police said at least five people were killed and several others wounded in unrest sparked by the murder of a local politician on Tuesday.

“Concerns about law and order in the city affected the sentiment at the market today,” said Ahsan Mehanti, director at Arif Habib Corp.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 1.23 percent, or 163 points, higher at 13,449.73 points.

Volume fell to 166 million shares, compared with 278 million traded on Monday.

“Investors looked keen to invest in the cement sector due to expectations of good earnings this year,” said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.

In the currency market, the rupee ended slightly firmer at 90.74/79 to the dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 90.77/82 amid lack of import payments.

The rupee has been supported recently by remittances from Pakistanis overseas, which rose 23.4 percent to $8.59 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $6.96 billion in the same period last year.

In February, remittances totaled $1.16 billion.

The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in January, dragged down by concerns over higher payments for oil imports and Pakistan’s overall economic health.

There was also concern about Pakistan’s current account deficit, which widened to $2.952 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $194 million over the same period in the previous year.

The current account deficit in February was $260 million, compared with a deficit of $98 million in February 2011. The deficit stood at $364 million in January 2012.

In the money market, overnight rates were flat at the top level of 11.90 percent, unchanged from Monday’s close due to tight liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed and Imtiaz Shah)