Pakistani stocks end on new 4-yr high; rupee firms

KARACHI, March 30 (Reuters) - Pakistani stocks ended on a fresh four-year high on Friday led by buying in cement shares which are benefiting from hopes of healthy profits this year, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange benchmark 100-share index ended 1.49 percent, or 202.66 points, higher at 13,761.76, its highest close since May 2008.

Volume rose to 413.94 million shares, compared with 344.56 million shares traded on Thursday.

“Leading cement manufacturers like Lucky Cement and DGKC (D.G. Khan Cement) closed at the upper limit,” said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.

Volume leader Lafarge Pakistan closed 10.05 percent higher at 4.82 rupees, D.G. Khan Cement rose 4.99 percent to close at 36.37 rupees and Lucky Cement ended 5 percent higher at 113.45 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended firmer at 90.61/66 to the dollar, compared with Thursday’s close at 90.62/67 amid a lack of import payments.

The rupee has been supported recently by remittances from Pakistanis overseas, which rose by nearly a quarter to $8.59 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $6.96 billion in the 2010/11 period.

In February, remittances totaled $1.16 billion.

In the money market, overnight rates were flat at the top level of 11.90 percent. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)