Pakistani stocks end up; rupee firms; o/n rates down

KARACHI, April 13 (Reuters) - Pakistani stocks ended up on Friday as bargain hunters accumulated shares on cheap prices after the market fell nearly 1 percent the previous day and on hopes of healthy corporate profits, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index rose 0.77 percent, or 105.68 points, to end at 13,799.42.

Volume was 380 million shares, compared with 340.51 million shares traded on Thursday.

“The market was bullish today on expectations of strong profits for the quarter ended March 30, which are due to be announced in the coming weeks,” said Ahsan Mehanti, director at Arif Habib Corp.

Among the most active companies, volume leader Jahangir Siddiqui ended 5.06 percent lower at 18.77 rupees and Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd rose 8.25 percent to 13.12 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee ended firmer at 90.65/70 to the dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 90.69/75.

The rupee has been supported recently by remittances from Pakistanis overseas, which rose 21.45 percent to $9.73 billion in the first nine months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $8.02 billion in the same period last year.

In March, remittances totaled $1.14 billion.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to end between 10.50 percent and 11 percent, compared with the previous day’s close of 11.90 percent amid increased liquidity in the interbank market.

The State Bank of Pakistan kept its key policy rate unchanged at 12 percent for the subsequent two months to rein in inflation and because of weak external accounts.

The announcement was made after markets had closed.