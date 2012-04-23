Pakistani stocks end on 4-yr high; rupee weakens

KARACHI, April 23 (Reuters) - Led by the cement sector, Pakistani stocks rose 1 percent to end at a near four-year-high on Monday, closing at over 14,000 points on hopes of soon-to-be-announced strong corporate profits, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed 1.05 percent, or 146.96 points, higher at 14,083.44, the highest close since May 2008.

“The market finally managed to close above the key resistance level of 14,000 points with the cement sector in the limelight,” said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.

Volume was 213.34 million shares, compared with 244.2 million shares traded on Friday.

Amongst the most active companies, Fauji Cement ended 2.95 percent higher at 6.97 rupees, Bank Alfalah rose 3.68 percent to end at 17.45 rupees, and financial services company Jahangir Sidiqui gained 1.66 percent to end at 18.39 rupees.

In the currency market the rupee ended weaker at 90.90/96 to the dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 90.75/80, because of a rise in import payments.

The rupee has been supported in the last week by remittances, which rose 21.45 percent to $9.73 billion in the first nine months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $8.02 billion in the same period last year.

In March, remittances totaled $1.14 billion.

In its monetary policy statement last Friday, the State Bank of Pakistan said the external sector was likely to remain under pressure because of both external debt payments and a lack of foreign aid.

Pakistan’s current account deficit widened to a provisional $3.089 billion in the first nine months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $10 million over the same period in the previous year, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Overnight rates in the money market ended flat at 11.90 percent, unchanged from Friday’s close amid tight liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)