Pakistan stocks down; rupee o/n rates flat

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s main stock market ended slightly lower on Thursday as local investors took profits after the previous day’s rise, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange’s benchmark 100-share index dropped 0.21 percent, or 28.43 points, to close at 13,717.30 points on volume of 69.787 million shares, compared to Wednesday’s close of 13,745.73 points.

Volume was 58.42 million shares on Wednesday.

“In the absence of any trigger, most investors remained on the sidelines, as is evident from low volumes,” said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.

The index had ended slightly higher on Wednesday, breaking two consecutive sessions of losses, with recovery in regional bourses supporting sentiment.

The Pakistani rupee closed almost flat at 94.08/14 to the dollar, compared to Wednesday’s record low of 94.10/20.

The rupee has been under sustained pressure in recent weeks due to increased import payments, especially for oil.

Overnight rates in the money market closed at 11.90 percent, the same level as Wednesday. (Reporting by Qasim Nauman; editing by Adrian Croft)