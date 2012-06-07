FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan stocks down; rupee o/n rates flat
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 7, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

Pakistan stocks down; rupee o/n rates flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s main stock market ended slightly lower on Thursday as local investors took profits after the previous day’s rise, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange’s benchmark 100-share index dropped 0.21 percent, or 28.43 points, to close at 13,717.30 points on volume of 69.787 million shares, compared to Wednesday’s close of 13,745.73 points.

Volume was 58.42 million shares on Wednesday.

“In the absence of any trigger, most investors remained on the sidelines, as is evident from low volumes,” said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.

The index had ended slightly higher on Wednesday, breaking two consecutive sessions of losses, with recovery in regional bourses supporting sentiment.

The Pakistani rupee closed almost flat at 94.08/14 to the dollar, compared to Wednesday’s record low of 94.10/20.

The rupee has been under sustained pressure in recent weeks due to increased import payments, especially for oil.

Overnight rates in the money market closed at 11.90 percent, the same level as Wednesday. (Reporting by Qasim Nauman; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.