Pakistani stocks, rupee & o/n rates end flat

KARACHI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Pakistani stocks were buoyed Tuesday by heavy buys of National Bank of Pakistan ahead of anticipated profits, dealers said. This was tempered, however, by heavy selling by gain-seekers, leaving the market practically flat at close.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.03 percent, or 4.44 points, lower at 12,739.22 points.

Turnover rose to 217.59 million shares, compared with 205.79 million shares traded on Monday.

“National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) with huge volumes closed at the upper limit in hope of better payout in its upcoming board meeting,” said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.

NBP, which is due to announce its full-year result in the coming days, ended 5 percent higher at 52.11 rupees.

In the currency market, the rupee also ended almost flat at 90.90/99 to the dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 90.91/97.

Dealers expect pressure on the rupee to persist because of rising international prices of oil, which was trading slightly above $123 a barrel on Tuesday.

The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in January, pressured by worries about higher payments for oil imports and the country’s overall economic health.

Islamabad started repaying an $8 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan on Friday with a $399 million payment.

The State Bank of Pakistan cautioned this month that financing the country’s projected current account deficit would be a challenge.

The deficit is expected to widen further in the coming months because of debt repayments and a lack of external aid.

The current account recorded a provisional deficit of $2.633 billion in the first seven months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with a deficit of $96 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

Dealers said they were also cautious after the IMF advised Pakistan to take immediate steps to tackle growing budget pressures and raise interest rates to contain inflation.

The central bank kept the key policy rate flat at 12 percent for the next two months in its monetary policy announcement earlier this month.

The IMF in February projected a widening of Pakistan’s budget deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross domestic product, compared with the government’s revised budget target of 4.7 percent.

In the money market, overnight rates were unchanged at its top level of 11.90 percent amid increased liquidity in the interbank market. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)