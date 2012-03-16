Pakistani stocks end lower; rupee flat; o/n rates up

KARACHI, March 16 (Reuters) - Pakistani stocks ended more than 1 percent lower on Friday as investors booked profits after the market rallied to its highest close in nearly four years the previous day, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index fell 1.14 percent, or 153.95 points, to end at 13,297.12 points, a day after it reached its highest close since May 22, 2008.

Volume rose to 426.21 million shares, compared with 336.91 million on Thursday.

“The market made its highest close in almost four years so a bit of a technical correction was due, which we witnessed in the market today,” said Shuja Rizvi, a dealer at Al-Hoqqani Securities.

In the currency market, the rupee ended almost flat at 90.74/78 to the dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 90.73/80, and dealers expect some pressure on the rupee because of rising global oil prices.

Oil was trading close to $123 a barrel on Friday.

The rupee had been supported this week by remittances from overseas Pakistanis, which rose 23.4 percent to $8.59 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $6.96 billion in the same period last year.

In February, remittances were $1.16 billion.

The rupee touched a record low of 91.28 to the dollar in January, dragged down by concerns over higher payments for oil imports and Pakistan’s overall economic health.

There was also concern about Pakistan’s trade deficit, which widened by 41 percent to $14.6 billion in the first eight months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $10.34 billion in the same period the previous year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported.

Exports in the July-Feb period totaled $15.19 billion, and imports totaled $29.79 billion.

The International Monetary Fund has advised Pakistan to take immediate steps to tackle growing budget pressures and raise interest rates to contain inflation.

The central bank kept the key policy rate flat at 12 percent for two months in its monetary policy announcement in February.

Last month, the IMF projected a widening of Pakistan’s budget deficit in the 2011/12 fiscal year to 7 percent of gross domestic product, compared with the government’s revised budget target of 4.7 percent.

In the money market, overnight rates rose to 11.90 percent, compared with Thursday’s close of 9.10 percent, because of tight liquidity in the interbank market.

Dealers said there were scheduled outflows of 350 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) against inflows of 320 billion on Friday. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Rebecca Conway and Qasim Nauman)