Pakistan stocks end lower; o/n rates down
May 8, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

Pakistan stocks end lower; o/n rates down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan stocks closed lower on Tuesday led by selling in the oil and gas sector prompted by lower international oil prices, analysts said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index ended 0.71 percent, or 104.01 points, lower at 14,513.96 points, with a volume of 176.8 million, compared to Monday’s close of 14,617.97.

“The market saw a downward trend over today, especially selling in the oil and gas sector,” said Atif Zafar, a research analyst at the JS Global financial services company.

“Lower international oil prices also played a part in investors’ attitude towards heavyweight oil and gas stocks.”

Pakistan Petroleum Limited closed 1.24 percent lower at 192.49 Pakistani rupees, the Oil and Gas Development Corporation ended 0.9 percent at 166.9 rupees, and Pakistan Oilfields Limited closed 1.7 percent lower at 384.5 rupees.

Oil and gas stocks are heavyweights on the KSE with a 32.9 percent class weightage.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended slightly weaker at 90.82/88 to the dollar, compared to Monday’s close of 90.74/79.

The rupee has been supported by remittances, which rose 21.45 percent to $9.73 billion in the first nine months of the 2011/12 fiscal year, compared with $8.02 billion in the same period last year.

In March, remittances totaled $1.14 billion.

Overnight rates in the money market ended lower at 11.25 percent, down from Monday’s close of 11.90 percent. (Reporting by Qasim Nauman; Writing by Rebecca Conway)

