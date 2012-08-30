FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan stocks close higher; rupee gains, o/n rates flat
#Basic Materials
August 30, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

Pakistan stocks close higher; rupee gains, o/n rates flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARACHI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Pakistan stocks closed higher on Thursday, boosted by investor confidence in the oil, gas, and telecommunications sectors, dealers said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed 15,253.71 points, or 0.68 percent higher, on volume of 13.74 million shares.

The oil, gas and telecommunications industries provided a boost to the market, said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended at 94.48/94.54 to the dollar, compared to 94.70/76 on Wednesday.

Overnight rates in the money market ended flat at 7.50 percent. (Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
