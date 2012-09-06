FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistani stocks end lower; rupee firms; o/n rates flat
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 6, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Pakistani stocks end lower; rupee firms; o/n rates flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Pakistani stocks ended lower as investors booked profits after corporate earnings were announced.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed at 0.69 percent, or 104.86 points, lower at 15,188.53, on total volume of 181.29 million shares.

“Stocks ended lower because of post major corporate earning announcements. Investors preferred to book profits,” said Ahsan Mehanti, a dealer at Arif Habib Corp.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended slightly stronger at 94.62/94.67 to the dollar, compared to Wednesday’s close of 94.68/94.74.

Overnight rates in the money market ended steady at 10.40 percent. (Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.