FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistani stocks end higher; rupee rates flat; o/n rates flat
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 7, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Pakistani stocks end higher; rupee rates flat; o/n rates flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARACHI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Pakistani stocks ended higher on Friday, driven by a strong performance in the telecommunications sector, traders said.

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) benchmark 100-share index closed 0.43 percent, or 65.42 points, higher at 15,253.95, on total volume of 227.19 million shares.

“Once again, volume skewed towards the telecommunications sector as it contributed over 45 percent of the volume traded,” said Samar Iqbal, a dealer at Topline Securities.

In the currency market, the Pakistani rupee ended steady at 94.65/94.70 to the dollar, compared to Thursday’s close of 94.62/94.67.

Overnight rates in the money market ended flat at 10.40 percent. (Reporting By Aisha Chowdhry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.