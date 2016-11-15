Same-day U.S. electronic payments hit $5 bln in Oct -trade group

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Nearly $5 billion in U.S. electronic payments cleared on the same day in October after financial institutions adopted new rules to speed up such transfers, the Electronic Payments Association said on Tuesday.

About 3.8 million same-day transfers, with an average amount of $1,303, were made last month, the trade group said in a statement.

Such transfers used to take two to four business days before the rules were adopted on Sept. 23, according to the group, which manages the Automated Clearing House network for interbank direct deposits and payments.

Consumers and more than 80 percent of 28 million businesses in the United States move some $40 trillion in funds electronically every year.

The largest number of same-day transfers in October were direct deposits for purposes such as emergency payroll and pension payments, the association said. These accounted for 49 percent of transactions, with 1.9 million payments totaling $1.6 billion.

Business-to-business payments had a 36 percent share, with 1.4 million same-day transactions totaling $2.8 billion.

New rules to promote faster processing and settlement of debit and credit transactions will be adopted on Sept. 17, 2017, the association said. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard Chang)