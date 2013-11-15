FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Fed says it does not object to new Ally capital plan
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2013 / 7:56 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Fed says it does not object to new Ally capital plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday said it does not object to a revised capital plan for Ally Financial for 2013, after it rejected the firm’s initial proposal earlier this year.

In March, the Fed turned down a proposed capital plan which was part of the stress testing regime to weigh how financial firms would weather a crisis.

Regulators can prevent a bank from buying back shares or paying dividends if they think those steps would pose risks to the firm’s stability or if they take issue with the bank’s capital planning process.

Ally, the former General Motors lending arm, was required to submit a new plan for Fed approval.

Regulators had already announced approval of a revised capital plan from BB&T Corp, after the Fed initially rejected that bank’s plan as well.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.