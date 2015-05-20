SEC official proposes new bank rules, bashing Fed approach

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. bank holding companies should be subject to more disclosure requirements rather than system-wide safety rules imposed by the Federal Reserve, a top Securities and Exchange Commission official said on Wednesday.

SEC Commissioner Michael Piwowar took aim at the U.S. central bank, specifically Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo, for overreaching as a bank regulator and stepping into the SEC’s turf.

“It is the Commission, not the banking regulators, that should be regulating the capital markets. Period,” Piwowar said in prepared remarks at the Exchequer Club here.

Piwowar’s speech comes after Fed officials, including Tarullo, have sounded warnings several times this year about the risks posed by asset managers and other non-bank lenders. Tarullo and Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer have openly advocated regulation that ensures financial stability and the use of tools that can deflate asset bubbles before they pop.

Piwowar stood firm against that approach, saying on Wednesday that a better way to make the system safer is to apply the SEC’s investment company portfolio holdings disclosure regime to banks.

“The Commission’s disclosure regime is integral to, and an engine for, well-functioning capital markets,” Piwowar said.