U.S. Fed to discuss final capital rules at meeting Tuesday
June 27, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Fed to discuss final capital rules at meeting Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will discuss final rules to boost capital requirements for U.S. banks during an open meeting next Tuesday, the agency announced on Thursday.

U.S. regulators proposed rules last June to implement a global capital agreement known as Basel III. That accord is a key part of efforts by regulators to make sure the banking system is more resilient after the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

The Fed, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp have been working to finalize the rules. The financial industry has closely monitored their progress. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

