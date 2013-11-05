FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CFTC's Chilton says plans to leave agency "in the near future"
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

CFTC's Chilton says plans to leave agency "in the near future"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission member Bart Chilton said on Tuesday that he has told President Barack Obama that he plans to leave the futures regulator soon.

“Early this morning, I sent a letter to the president expressing my intent to leave the agency in the near future,” Chilton, a Democratic member of the commission, said in a statement prepared for a hearing on Tuesday.

The commission is currently down one member after Republican Jill Sommers left earlier this year. CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler, a Democrat, also is expected to leave by the end of the year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.