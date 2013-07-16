FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Senate clears hurdle to move ahead with Cordray confirmation
July 16, 2013 / 3:41 PM / in 4 years

US Senate clears hurdle to move ahead with Cordray confirmation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to move toward confirmation of Richard Cordray as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, ending a months-long standoff on the issue.

Cordray has been leading the bureau in a temporary position since January 2012, but Senate Republicans for months refused to confirm him to a full term unless Democrats agreed to change the structure of the consumer bureau.

More than 60 senators voted to close debate and move forward to a final confirmation vote for Cordray. The consumer bureau, which was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial law, has not yet had a confirmed director.

