#Credit Markets
July 12, 2013 / 3:46 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. swaps regulator approves delays in cross-border rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission voted 3-1 on Friday to delay the date when financial firms must begin complying with some of its new cross-border derivatives rules.

The swaps regulator had already approved new guidance laying out how its rules will apply to foreign firms doing business with U.S. companies. The commission opted to phase in the implementation of the rules to give firms more time to comply. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

