FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US regulators working on rules for exchanges' automated systems
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2013 / 7:17 PM / in 5 years

US regulators working on rules for exchanges' automated systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Exchanges and other trading platforms would have to perform tests to help prevent software errors from unleashing havoc on the market under proposed rules regulators are crafting, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Elisse Walter said.

Walter said in a speech at American University on Tuesday that the new rules likely would require the core technology of exchanges, clearing agencies and significant alternative trading systems to meet standards.

The platforms also would have to provide notifications about systems disruptions, she said.

Policymakers have been taking a closer look at the safety and soundness of the equity markets following a string of high-profile technology errors, including Nasdaq OMX Group Inc’s botched handling of the Facebook Inc IPO and Knight Capital Group Inc’s $440 million in losses due to a software error.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.