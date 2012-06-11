Bankers to Fed: Let us show top performers the money

* Banks: shareholders want exceptional performance rewarded

* Fed is finalizing post-crisis pay rules

* Wall Street cash bonuses fell 14 pct in 2011

* Banks also concerned about how stress tests conducted

By Dave Clarke

WASHINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should allow banks to pay their stars for “exceptional performance” so long as those employees also get hit in the wallet when their decisions tank, a group of bank CEOs told Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and other governors at a recent meeting.

The CEOs told the Fed there is a growing and unnecessary tension between pay practices that shareholders want and that the Fed considers acceptable, according a summary of the May 11 meeting posted on the Fed’s website on Monday.

“It is commonly perceived that performance goals will be subject to supervisory criticism unless they are highly achievable and avoid rewarding exceptional performance,” a memo from the CEOs to the Fed said.

“Shareholders, however, rightfully want to encourage exceptional effort and corresponding performance, and doing so should not be viewed as inconsistent with safety and soundness provided that employees also are exposed to significant downside risks should they seek to achieve above-average performance through imprudent or excessive risk-taking.”

The bankers offered no specific examples of shareholder statements on the pay issue.

The Federal Advisory Council is a group of 12 banking executives that meets with Fed officials four times a year to discuss how the central bank is supervising the industry. Bernanke and Fed governors Daniel Tarullo and Janet Yellen attended the May 11 meeting.

Among the bank executives at the gathering were Citigroup Inc CEO Vikram Pandit, State Street Corp Chairman Jay Hooley and Richard Davis of U.S. Bancorp.

Bank pay practices have been under scrutiny since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Wall Street critics argue that in the lead-up to the crisis, bank pay practices encouraged employees to take excessive risks to score big bonuses with little thought of whether risks made sense for the long-term health of the institution.

The CEOs’ comments released on Monday addressed pay guidance the Fed and other bank regulators issued in June 2010 in response to these concerns.

The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law also requires regulators to write new rules governing pay incentives. A proposed rule was released in March 2011 but has yet to be finalized.

Wall Street pay generally has been under pressure since the financial crisis. The New York State comptroller said in February that Wall Street cash bonuses for 2011 fell to their lowest level in three years as volatile trading and stiffer regulations took a toll on profits.

The securities industry’s bonus pool was expected to total $19.7 billion, down 14 percent from 2010.

MORE CONCERNS

In the meeting, the bankers also raised concerns that regulators, in their scrutiny of pay, are including employees whose performance would not significantly impact the health of the bank.

They also requested that the Fed tailor rules and guidance more specifically to individual banks and that more time be given to adjust to requirements.

“Frequent and rapid changes to incentive compensation programs are not only difficult to implement but also run the risk of confusing participants,” the summary says.

Also on the agenda were the recent stress tests administered by the Fed to determine if banks have enough capital to withstand an economic or financial shock.

The results of the tests, which are used to determine if a bank can boost stock dividends or whether it needs to raise more capital, were released in March.

The bankers highlighted concerns about the “uncertainty and confusion” caused by the “significant” differences in the results between the losses the Fed determined a bank would suffer in a stressed environment and what the banks’ own analysis showed.