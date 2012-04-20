Fed creates advisory panel for stress tests

April 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Friday announced the creation of a panel of academics that will advise the central bank on the annual stress tests it uses to determine the health of the largest U.S. banks.

The council will focus on the models the Fed uses to gauge how well large banks can withstand significant problems in the economy and in financial markets.

The panel of six academics will be chaired by economics professor Francis Diebold, of the University of Pennsylvania. Diebold, an economist at the Fed during 1980s, was also an executive at Morgan Stanley Investment Management during 2007 and 2008.

The tests are a key focus for the industry and Wall Street watchdogs because they are used to decide whether banks can boost stock dividends and whether they need to raise more capital.

The tests apply to banks with more than $50 billion in assets and in March the Fed released the results for the 19 largest banks.

Banks have raised questions about the methods used by the Fed and whether they are too harsh. Earlier this month Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said the central bank is looking for ways to get more feedback from industry officials and academics.

Also on Friday, the Fed said it will hold a conference in September with industry officials and academics to discuss how the tests are administered. (Reporting By Dave Clarke in Washington; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)