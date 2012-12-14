FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Fed plans to boost oversight of foreign banks
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2012 / 7:55 PM / in 5 years

U.S. Fed plans to boost oversight of foreign banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will vote on Friday on whether to propose rules that would subject foreign banks to tighter capital and liquidity requirements, to protect U.S. taxpayers from having to bail them out.

Under the proposal, foreign banks would need to subsume all their subsidiaries under one U.S. holding company, subject to the same capital standards as U.S. holding companies, and would need to hold liquidity buffers.

If the U.S. central bank’s Board of Governors voted to release the rules, industry groups would have until the end of March to submit comments.

Regulators would begin enforcing the proposed rules - which would be for foreign banks with total global assets of $50 billion or more - in July 2015.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.