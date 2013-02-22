FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed extends comment period for foreign bank oversight proposal
#Financials
February 22, 2013 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

U.S. Fed extends comment period for foreign bank oversight proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is giving the public and financial firms an additional month to comment on a proposal that would subject foreign banks to tough new capital and liquidity requirements.

Comments are now due on April 30, the Fed said in a statement on Friday.

The rules, which were proposed in December, would force foreign banks to group all their subsidiaries under a holding company, subject to the same capital standards as U.S. holding companies. The biggest banks will also need to hold liquidity buffers.

The Fed said it was extending the comment period “due to the range and complexity of the issues addressed in the rulemaking.”

