U.S. regulators propose set of 'systemically important' non-banks

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators voted on Monday to propose declaring that certain non-bank financial companies are so large their collapse could destabilize the financial system.

A final decision by the Financial Stability Oversight Council to dub companies “systemically important” would trigger extra regulatory scrutiny of those firms by the Federal Reserve.

“Today, the council took another important step forward by exercising one of its principal authorities to protect taxpayers, reduce risk in the financial system, and promote financial stability,” Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, who chairs the oversight council, said in a statement.

Regulators have said they will not name the non-bank companies the council is considering until it issues final designations.