BNY Mellon to pay $6 mln over money market program

April 16 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon will pay a $6 million penalty for breaching the terms of a 2007-2009 financial crisis era program created to aid the ailing money market mutual fund industry, the Federal Reserve announced on Monday.

The Fed said the bank used ineligible collateral when securing some loans from the U.S. government in 2008 and therefore was issued more funding than it should have received.

The program in question was created by the government in 2008 to provide funding for banks to buy asset-backed commercial paper from money market mutual funds that were facing liquidity problems. The program was closed in 2010.