MetLife says U.S. regulators declared it 'systemically' important
#Market News
December 18, 2014 / 9:20 PM / 3 years ago

MetLife says U.S. regulators declared it 'systemically' important

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - MetLife said on Thursday it has been notified by U.S. regulators that it has been declared so big that its failure could destabilize financial markets, a designation that brings extra regulation.

MetLife said in a statement it was disappointed in the decision, by the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council, and was considering its next steps. The company has 30 days to seek a judicial review of regulators’ decision. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

