FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-US consumer bureau files lawsuit against Nevada debt-relief firm
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2013 / 7:51 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-US consumer bureau files lawsuit against Nevada debt-relief firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. consumer watchdog said it filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against a Nevada-based debt settlement company that regulators said charged improper fees and made misleading claims about its services.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said Morgan Drexen charged upfront fees for debt-relief services, even though firms are not allowed to charge such fees until after they have helped settle or reduce borrowers’ debt.

The firm also incorrectly led consumers to believe they would be debt-free after a few months of Morgan Drexen’s services, the bureau said.

The bureau’s lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, seeks penalties against the company and its chief executive, Walter Ledda.

Morgan Drexen had previously filed its own lawsuit in federal court arguing the consumer bureau overreached when it asked the firm to hand over documents related to its customers.

The company issued a statement on Tuesday criticizing the CFPB for filing the lawsuit, and not waiting until the other court had fully considered Morgan Drexen’s allegations that the CFPB is overreaching.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.