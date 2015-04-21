FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama threatens to veto bill over funding for Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
#Market News
April 21, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

Obama threatens to veto bill over funding for Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama would veto the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Advisory Boards Act if the final legislation by Congress cuts the level of funding that the director of the consumer bureau could request.

The House of Representatives passed a special amendment to the bill, which is intended to create advisory groups for community banks, credit unions and small businesses, last week to “reduce the cap on the total amount of funding that could be requested by the director” for fiscal years 2020 and 2025, the White House said.

It said the cap will make it harder for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to do its job. “These reductions to the caps could result in, among other things, undermining critical protections for families from abusive and predatory financial products,” the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Doina Chiacu

