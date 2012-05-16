UPDATE 1-US regulator warns on banks' ability to manage risk

* OCC’s Curry says agency focused on risk management

* Curry says banks should not cut funds for risk management

* Concerns include risk models and money laundering

By Dave Clarke

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. banks’ ability to manage risk and their operations is an increasing concern for regulators, the main supervisor of national banks said on Wednesday.

Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry said banks looking to cut costs should not target the systems they have in place to fine-tune risk models, to prevent money laundering and to ensure they are following the law in their dealings with troubled homeowners.

“Some of our most seasoned supervisors, people with 30 or more years of experience in some cases, tell me that this is the first time they have seen operational risk eclipse credit risk as a safety and soundness challenge,” Curry said in a speech to the Exchequer Club. “Rising operational risk concerns them, it concerns me, and it should concern you.”

Curry’s remarks come as regulators are sifting through what mistakes may have led to JPMorgan Chase & Co’s announcement last week that it has suffered at least $2 billion in losses due to trades that went bad.

Curry made no mention of JPMorgan in his speech.

However, he touched on an issue surrounding the losses: The validity of models used to gauge the risk of trades and other investments.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that the JPMorgan unit that controlled the trades, the Chief Investment Office, had looser risk controls than other parts of the bank.

“Too often, we have seen conspicuous and expensive examples of the toll that one form of operational risk - flawed risk models - can take,” Curry said, addressing the issue of risk modeling in general.

Curry said banks need to make sure that different models are compared to see how they measure risk to “avoid narrow reliance on single approaches.”

VALUE AT RISK

One question surrounding JPMorgan’s trades is the strength of the model - the so-called value at risk (VaR) calculation - that the bank used to assess the risk of its trades, and how involved regulators should have been in making sure it was adequate.

Former Federal Deposit Insurance Corp Chairman Sheila Bair said in an interview on Tuesday that if, as reported, JPMorgan had made changes to the risk model, then the OCC and the New York Federal Reserve supervisors should have been involved.

“I can’t believe JPMorgan would change its VaR model without talking with them,” she said.

An OCC spokesman on Tuesday declined to discuss any specifics related to JPMorgan but said that it is not OCC practice to approve changes made to specific models. The regulator instead focuses on the risk management practices and processes that a bank has in place for approving changes to models, he said.

In April 2011, the OCC and Fed issued guidance to banks on how they should go about making sure their risk models work and it included a warning.

“Models can improve business decisions, but they also impose costs, including the potential for adverse consequences from decisions based on models that are either incorrect or misused,” the guidance said.

MONEY LAUNDERING

Curry on Wednesday also highlighted the need for banks to be vigilant in making sure that they are not being used by drug dealers and groups hostile to the United States to launder money.

“When things go wrong in those areas, not only is the integrity of the institution’s operations compromised, but national security and drug trafficking interdiction goals can be undermined, as well,” he said.

In April, the OCC announced that Citigroup had major lapses in its ability to police the flow of shadowy money and required the financial giant to improve its oversight of how funds move through the bank.

Curry said that the OCC is increasingly concerned with the effectiveness of anti-money laundering programs at regional and smaller banks as well.