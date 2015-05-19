FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US consumer bureau files complaint against PayPal over credit product
May 19, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

US consumer bureau files complaint against PayPal over credit product

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday said it filed a complaint in federal court accusing PayPal of illegally signing consumers up for an online credit product without their permission.

The CFPB said PayPal, eBay Inc’s electronic payments division, also engaged in deceptive advertising for PayPal Credit and mishandled billing problems. Under the proposed order, which needs a judge’s approval, PayPal would refund $15 million to consumers and pay a $10 million fine. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)

