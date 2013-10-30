FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US CFTC chairman says no agreement yet on Volcker rule final text
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
October 30, 2013 / 4:52 PM / 4 years ago

US CFTC chairman says no agreement yet on Volcker rule final text

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said regulators have not yet agreed on the final wording of the controversial Volcker rule, but he is trying to schedule a commission vote on the rule in December.

Regulators have been working to finish the rule, which is required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law. The rule was first proposed in October 2011 and would block banks from proprietary trading, or making risky trades with the firms’ own money.

Gensler said the CFTC, Federal Reserve, Securities and Exchange Commission and other agencies have not reached an agreement on the final language of the rule.

He said he hopes to reach that decision soon and will try to schedule a CFTC vote on the rule in the second week of December. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.