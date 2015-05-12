FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Senate Banking bill takes aim at Fed, GSEs, mortgage rules
#Market News
May 12, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

US Senate Banking bill takes aim at Fed, GSEs, mortgage rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - The Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday released a draft of its regulation relief bill, which proposes easing rules for small banks, limiting restrictions on mortgage requirements and restructuring the Federal Reserve and other financial regulators.

The bill also proposes changes to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and addresses concerns raised by the insurance industry. Shelby’s staff has set a vote on the bill for May 21, amid opposition from the committe’s top Democrat.

Among the draft’s proposals are:

- Requiring the Fed to evaluate bank holding companies with more than $50 billion and less than $500 billion in assets for systemic designation. All banks above $500 billion in consolidated assets, as indexed for GDP growth, will be subject to an automatic systemic designation

- Shifting from the Fed Board to the Fed’s policy setting committee the authority to set the rate of interest on banks’ reserves held at the Fed

- Requiring the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to be appointed by the White House and confirmed by the U.S. Senate

- Requiring a change of the Financial Stability Oversight Council’s reevaluation process for non-bank financial companies

www.banking.senate.gov/public/

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

