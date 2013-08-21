UPDATE 1-US consumer bureau investigates mortgage servicing problems

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. consumer watchdog said on Wednesday it had found numerous problems in how banks and other financial firms deal with mortgage borrowers, and in some cases, it has launched investigations for possible enforcement actions.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said companies continued to make mistakes that lead consumers to miss payments and face extra costs or hits to their credit, even after regulators have cracked down on mortgage servicers.

The bureau did not name any specific firms in its report, which describes examiners’ findings between November 2012 and June 2013.

The consumer bureau, created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law, supervises banks with more than $10 billion in assets and nonbank firms involved in payday lending and mortgage activities.

Servicers’ mistakes included sloppy payment processing, poor communication with consumers and insufficient programs to ensure compliance with federal laws, the report said.

When the bureau’s examiners found problems, they alerted the companies and “when appropriate, opened CFPB investigations for potential enforcement actions,” the bureau said in a statement.

Problems with servicing have been a focus for regulators since the 2007-2009 financial crisis, when poor communication with borrowers and practices such as “robo-signing” foreclosure documents contributed to millions of people losing their homes.

State attorneys general and federal authorities reached a $25 billion settlement with banks in 2012 over poor servicing. U.S. bank regulators followed that with a $9 billion settlement with 13 servicers earlier this year.