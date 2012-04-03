U.S. risk council ready to tap firms for oversight

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. financial risk council approved on Tuesday a final rule laying out how it will decide which giant financial companies outside the banking industry will face new scrutiny by the Federal Reserve in hopes of preventing a repeat of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

The financial industry’s attention will now turn to which companies will actually be tapped for this additional oversight, something Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner has said should happen by the end of this year.