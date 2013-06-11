FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US regulator gives big banks two years to push out swaps trading
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2013 / 11:27 PM / in 4 years

US regulator gives big banks two years to push out swaps trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. officials will give JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America and several other big firms two years to comply with a controversial Dodd-Frank requirement that they push some swaps trading out of the bank.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said on Tuesday it had sent letters to seven banks granting them transition periods. The agency had said it expected to give banks extra time to comply with the push-out requirement.

The requirement, part of the 2010 financial law, attempts to keep certain risky trading activity out of entities that receive government backstops, such as deposit insurance or access to the Federal Reserve’s discount window.

Banks must push swaps activity into separate arms, or else forgo federal support, to comply.

The rule officially takes effect on July 16. The OCC said it also had granted transition periods to Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, US Bancorp and HSBC.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.