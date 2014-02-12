FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. regulator issues reprieve from global swaps trading rules
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2014 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. regulator issues reprieve from global swaps trading rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. derivatives regulators said on Wednesday they would relieve U.S. banks from having to comply with some swaps rules for trades executed on overseas platforms, in a move designed to ease ongoing tensions with European regulators.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission Acting Chairman Mark Wetjen announced the plan in a call with reporters, saying the CFTC and the European Union had made “significant progress” in harmonizing cross-border swaps rules.

The Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law of 2010 imposed sweeping new regulations on the over-the-counter derivatives market.

It requires swap dealers to set aside capital and margin, and it also moves many trade onto regulated platforms known as “swap execution facilities” or SEFs in an effort to help firms get better, more transparent prices.

Wetjen said the CFTC’s relief will mean that European-regulated trading platforms will not need to register with U.S. regulators.

In addition, U.S. banks that conduct trades on these overseas platforms will also not have to face certain U.S. rules.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.